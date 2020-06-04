UrduPoint.com
Russia's Environment Watchdog Starts Check At Norilsk Energy Company After Fuel Spill

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Russia's Environment Watchdog Starts Check at Norilsk Energy Company After Fuel Spill

NORILSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russia's environmental management watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, has started an urgent inspection of the Norilsk and Taimyr Energy Company (NTEC) after the fuel spill at NTEC's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 in Krasnoyarsk Territory, following an order by the prosecution, Rosprirodnadzor chief Svetlana Radionova said on Thursday.

"Under the order by prosecution agencies, an urgent inspection was instituted, after which a report will be issued, those guilty will be made accountable, and the damage will be counted," Radionova said at a conference in Norilsk.

As a fuel tank collapsed at the thermal power plant late last week, around 20,000 tonnes of diesel fuel spilled, and part of it leaked into Ambarnaya River. A criminal probe was opened into the matter, and an inter-municipal state of emergency was declared.

