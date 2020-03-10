UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Envoy At OSCE Slams MH17 Case Probe In The Netherlands As Politicized Inquisition

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:27 PM

Russia's Envoy at OSCE Slams MH17 Case Probe in The Netherlands as Politicized Inquisition

Moscow sees the judicial process on the 2014 crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, ongoing in the Netherlands, as a deeply politicized inquisition, Russia's representative at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Moscow sees the judicial process on the 2014 crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, ongoing in the Netherlands, as a deeply politicized inquisition, Russia's representative at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said on Tuesday.

A hearing was held on Monday at the high-security Schiphol Judicial Complex.

The four defendants include three Russians and one Ukrainian citizen.

"You know that the Dutch and the prosecution started on March 9 the legal procedures, which we see as deeply politicized. Russia has been discharged from participating in the probe, although it cooperated closely with prosecutors and was providing all the necessary information. This is why we believe that the launched legal procedures are rather some kind of a political inquisition, which has nothing to do with a professional probe," Lukashevich said at a video conference.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Netherlands March All From

Recent Stories

More than 100,000 flee Nicaragua unrest: UN

7 minutes ago

PSL matches to be held in Karachi as per schedule: ..

7 minutes ago

Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Al ..

7 minutes ago

Russia-Germany Trade Chamber Expects No Long-Term ..

7 minutes ago

Gold price decrease Rs 200, traded at Rs 95,000 pe ..

3 minutes ago

Survey ordered to keep crops safe from locusts

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.