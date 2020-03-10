Moscow sees the judicial process on the 2014 crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, ongoing in the Netherlands, as a deeply politicized inquisition, Russia's representative at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Moscow sees the judicial process on the 2014 crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, ongoing in the Netherlands, as a deeply politicized inquisition, Russia's representative at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said on Tuesday.

A hearing was held on Monday at the high-security Schiphol Judicial Complex.

The four defendants include three Russians and one Ukrainian citizen.

"You know that the Dutch and the prosecution started on March 9 the legal procedures, which we see as deeply politicized. Russia has been discharged from participating in the probe, although it cooperated closely with prosecutors and was providing all the necessary information. This is why we believe that the launched legal procedures are rather some kind of a political inquisition, which has nothing to do with a professional probe," Lukashevich said at a video conference.