Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik he could hold a meeting with his recently appointed US counterpart, Thomas West, next month in Moscow or in Islamabad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik he could hold a meeting with his recently appointed US counterpart, Thomas West, next month in Moscow or in Islamabad.

"I have invited him to come to Moscow so that we could talk bilaterally.

But as an Extended Troika meeting in Islamabad is being discussed, perhaps it makes sense to meet there. This is all related to logistics," Kabulov said, commenting on the recent offer for the Extended Troika to convene in the Pakistani capital in the second half of November.

"He (West) is ready to come, I am ready to receive him, this is a technical issue. If it is convenient for him to come to Russia and then to Islamabad, it is up to him to decide," Kabulov concluded.