MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin, who represents the country at talks with Georgia, told Sputnik on Monday that he could hold a personal meeting with Georgia's Special Representative for Relations With Russia Zurab Abashidze in the middle of September in the Czech capital of Prague.

"Taking into consideration the epidemiological situation, our meeting can be held in the middle of September, most likely in Prague," Karasin said.

The talks may focus on humanitarian contacts, transport connection and health care, including Russian experts' possible visit to the Richard G.

Lugar Center for Public Health Research in Tbilisi, the Russian lawmaker added.

Karasin also said that the Russian delegation would include him, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry and a representative of the Russian Transport Ministry.

When asked about the resumption of air travel between the countries, Karasin said that this is not discussed yet due to the coronavirus pandemic.