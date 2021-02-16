Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday, ahead of a new round of the Astana-format talks, that activation of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group (banned in Russia) was causing concerns, and escalation should be avoided

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday, ahead of a new round of the Astana-format talks, that activation of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group (banned in Russia) was causing concerns, and escalation should be avoided.

"We all understand that the situation is alarming, which is why everything should be done not to allow an escalation of hostilities and a new cycle of armed confrontation, because this will be detrimental not just for Syria, but will have large negative implications for the entire region. Of course we will close the question of what should be done with ... ISIS and Hayat Tahrir Al Sham [banned in Russia] and other international terrorist organizations. I repeat once again that the imperative is the total destruction of these groups, there cannot be any compromise agreements with terrorists," Lavrentyev said.