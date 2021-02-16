UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Envoy For Syria Says Activation Of IS Cells, Other Radical Groups Causes Concerns

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:37 PM

Russia's Envoy for Syria Says Activation of IS Cells, Other Radical Groups Causes Concerns

Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday, ahead of a new round of the Astana-format talks, that activation of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group (banned in Russia) was causing concerns, and escalation should be avoided

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday, ahead of a new round of the Astana-format talks, that activation of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group (banned in Russia) was causing concerns, and escalation should be avoided.

"We all understand that the situation is alarming, which is why everything should be done not to allow an escalation of hostilities and a new cycle of armed confrontation, because this will be detrimental not just for Syria, but will have large negative implications for the entire region. Of course we will close the question of what should be done with ... ISIS and Hayat Tahrir Al Sham [banned in Russia] and other international terrorist organizations. I repeat once again that the imperative is the total destruction of these groups, there cannot be any compromise agreements with terrorists," Lavrentyev said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia ISIS All

Recent Stories

Voting for by-polls on SA two constituencies, PB b ..

2 minutes ago

History-making qualifier Karatsev reaches Australi ..

1 minute ago

India beat England by 317 runs to level Test serie ..

1 minute ago

OAS urges 'transparency' as Ecuador conducts elect ..

1 minute ago

Opponents of open ballot want continuation of corr ..

1 minute ago

Malaysia to Begin COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign on ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.