GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva Office Gennady Gatilov called the shooting of Russian prisoners of war by the Ukrainian military a war crime.

"This war crime committed by the Kiev regime's henchmen will be brought before the international community.

The Russian Mission to the UN in Geneva will demand a *public condemnation *of this horrific crime from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights," Gatilov said in a statement released by the Russian Permanent Mission.