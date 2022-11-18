UrduPoint.com

Russia's Envoy In Geneva Sees Execution Of Russian Prisoners As War Crime

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 11:17 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva Office Gennady Gatilov called the shooting of Russian prisoners of war by the Ukrainian military a war crime.

"This war crime committed by the Kiev regime's henchmen will be brought before the international community.

The Russian Mission to the UN in Geneva will demand a *public condemnation *of this horrific crime from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights," Gatilov said in a statement released by the Russian Permanent Mission.

