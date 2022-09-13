(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russia's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said his Twitter account had been shadowbanned several times in recent weeks.

"I have all reasons to believe that on the tenth time in the last weeks Twitter uses shadow ban on my account. Never mind. The US freedom of press is in action. They don't even shy to do it. The obvious sign of weakness!" Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.