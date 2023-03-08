UrduPoint.com

Russia's Envoy Says Purpose Of EU Mission In Armenia To Gain Foothold In Post-Soviet Space

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Russia's Envoy Says Purpose of EU Mission in Armenia to Gain Foothold in Post-Soviet Space

The European Union's goal when sending a mission to Armenia is to gain foothold in the post-Soviet space, taking advantage of the results of Moscow-brokered normalization of ties between Yerevan and Baku, Kirill Logvinov, the acting head of the Russian mission to the EU, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The European Union's goal when sending a mission to Armenia is to gain foothold in the post-Soviet space, taking advantage of the results of Moscow-brokered normalization of ties between Yerevan and Baku, Kirill Logvinov, the acting head of the Russian mission to the EU, told Sputnik.

"This is nothing but Brussels' attempt to gain foothold in the post-Soviet space using the results of the normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan achieved with Russia's mediation, playing some kind of a mediator," Logvinov said.

The envoy expressed certainty that there was as well a "significant anti-Russian component" which is to neutralize the "historical role of Russia as a security guarantor" in the region.

On February 20, the EU announced the start of its civil mission on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The mission was officially established by the decision of the EU Council on January 23 at Yerevan's request after an escalation on the border. The declared purpose of the mission is to promote stability in the border regions of Armenia and to facilitate conditions conducive to the normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The total number of the mission's exclusively civil personnel will be about 100, including around 50 unarmed observers.

Russia has a peacekeeping contingent deployed on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh under a trilateral ceasefire declaration brokered by Moscow in November 2020, following a 44-day armed conflict between Yerevan and Baku.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Yerevan Baku Brussels Armenia Azerbaijan January February November Border 2020

Recent Stories

COP28 a key milestone in climate action: AFC Presi ..

COP28 a key milestone in climate action: AFC President

10 minutes ago
 Polish President visits Museum of the Future

Polish President visits Museum of the Future

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tahnoun bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tahnoun bin Zayed and Mansour bin Zayed

10 minutes ago
 UN Stands Ready to Mediate in Potential Talks to D ..

UN Stands Ready to Mediate in Potential Talks to Demilitarize Area Around ZNPP - ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Underscores Importance to Extend Grain Ag ..

UN Chief Underscores Importance to Extend Grain Agreement in Meeting With Zelens ..

2 minutes ago
 Swedish Government Sends Draft Law on NATO Members ..

Swedish Government Sends Draft Law on NATO Membership to Parliament

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.