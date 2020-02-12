BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with Sputnik that he did not expect breakthroughs in Russia-EU relations in view of the current situation, although there was a window of opportunity.

"Certainly, we do not expect breakthroughs in our relations with the EU in view of the current situation," Chizhov said.

He said there was a "window of opportunity" for improving relations between Russia and the EU.