UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Envoy To EU Chizhov Says Does Not Expect Breakthroughs In Russia-EU Relations

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

Russia's Envoy to EU Chizhov Says Does Not Expect Breakthroughs in Russia-EU Relations

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with Sputnik that he did not expect breakthroughs in Russia-EU relations in view of the current situation, although there was a window of opportunity.

"Certainly, we do not expect breakthroughs in our relations with the EU in view of the current situation," Chizhov said.

He said there was a "window of opportunity" for improving relations between Russia and the EU.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 February 2020

56 minutes ago

UAE Press: MoE&#039;s plan to scrap homework to fr ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

12 hours ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

12 hours ago

Du announces 9.3 percent growth in 2019 net profit

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.