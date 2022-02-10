(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov received the European Union's response to the letter on European security submitted by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian diplomatic mission said on Thursday.

"This document is a response to the letter of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on the subject of the indivisibility of security, sent on January 28, 2022, to the heads of foreign affairs departments of a number of European countries, the United States and Canada (published on February 1, 2022)," the statement said.

Brussels made known that it does not intend to make public the contents of the response to Lavrov's letter, the mission added.