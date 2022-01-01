UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Russia's Envoy to Vienna Wishes Negotiation Parties to Restore Iran Nuclear Deal in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, on Friday wished all parties to the talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program at the beginning of 2022.

"I wholeheartedly wish all participants in the #ViennaTalks and all supporters of the nuclear deal throughout the world to see the #JCPOA fully restored early next year! It would bring #sanctions lifting, reduced tension in the region and strengthened nuclear non- proliferation," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

Ulyanov previously argued that the participants should focus on reaching an agreement by early February, stressing that the parties must not squander time but strive to restore the JCPOA as soon as possible.

The eighth round of talks in Vienna was suspended on Thursday due to the approaching New Year holidays. The dialogue will resume next week.

The JCPOA was concluded by P5 (the United Kingdom, Russia, France, China and the United States), plus Germany and Iran, in 2015, and provided for the lifting of sanctions in exchange for Iran limiting its nuclear program. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump made the decision to unilaterally withdraw from the JCPOA and reinstate sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a gradual reduction of its commitments, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research and uranium enrichment.

