Russia's Epidemiology Institute Chief Recommends People Over 80 Vaccinate Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Those over 80 years old are recommended to receive a vaccine against COVID-19, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Tuesday.

During a roundtable on COVID-19, hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, renowned doctor Leonid Roshal, the head of the National Medical Chamber, recounted previously asking Gintsburg about the possibility of vaccination for seniors.

"I have asked what should people over 80 do if the instruction says [vaccination is for those who are] only up to 60 years old, and heard back: get vaccinated [anyway]," Roshal said.

The head of the Gamaleya Institute confirmed that account. "Absolutely right," Gintsburg said.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Institute.

