Russia's EpiVacCorona 90% Effective Against COVID-19 - Epidemiologist

Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Alexander Gorelov, a senior epidemiologist at the Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday that the EpiVacCorona vaccine was 90% effective against COVID-19.

"It has been proven that the vaccine has a roughly 90% rate of effectiveness in different strata of the population," he said.

Gorelov, deputy director at Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said that 50 million people in the country of 146 million had been vaccinated against the virus.

Russia has approved Vector's EpiVacCorona and Gamaleya's Sputnik V vaccines for use. The first dose of Sputnik V, called Sputnik Light, has been recommended for booster shots.

