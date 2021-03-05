MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Vector research center, was authorized for people aged 60 years and over, the national consumer rights protection watchdog said on Friday.

"As a result of studies that have confirmed vaccine immunogenicity and safety for senior patients, the EpiVacCorona vaccine has been approved for use in people over 60 years of age," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.