Russia's EpiVacCorona COVID-19 Vaccine Approved For People Aged 60+ - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:40 PM

Russia's EpiVacCorona COVID-19 Vaccine Approved for People Aged 60+ - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Vector research center, was authorized for people aged 60 years and over, the national consumer rights protection watchdog said on Friday.

"As a result of studies that have confirmed vaccine immunogenicity and safety for senior patients, the EpiVacCorona vaccine has been approved for use in people over 60 years of age," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

More Stories From World

