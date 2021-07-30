OBOLENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Russia's new EpiVacCorona-N vaccine against COVID-19 is expected to be registered in August for administration under the two-dose scheme, Rinat Maksyutov, the head of the Vector research center that develops the vaccine, announced on Friday.

"As of today, the intermediate stage of the two-dose vaccination scheme has been completed, and documents have been submitted to the health ministry to register the vaccine under the two-dose scheme. We expect to have the EpiVacCorona-N vaccine registered in August," Maksyutov told reporters.

Given that 60 days should pass between the second and the third dose administration, Vector expects to register the three-dose scheme of its new vaccine in two months.