MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russia's research center Vector has completed trials of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 involving senior volunteers, the vaccine shows good results, Tatyana Nepomnyaschikh, a Vector staffer who is in charge of international cooperation, said on Thursday.

"Just several days ago, we finished the post-registration clinical trials with people aged over 60. We know this group is one of the most vulnerable ones when it comes to COVID ... We have received positive results," Nepomnyaschikh said at a roundtable discussion.

No serious adverse reactions were registered, most of the complaints were related to "minor pain at the injection site," Nepomnyaschikh continued.