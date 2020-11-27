UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine Can Be Stored In Regular Fridge For Up To Two Years - Vector

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:50 PM

Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine Can Be Stored in Regular Fridge for Up to Two Years - Vector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Vector research center, can be stored in a regular fridge for up to two years and still remain efficient, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department said on Friday.

"Vector's vaccine is stored easily and safely at temperatures ranging from +2 to +8 degrees [Fahrenheit] and transported at the same temperatures ... The vaccine retains its immunogenic characteristics for up to two years ... A regular non-specialized fridge is enough, the vaccine can be stored there for up to two years," Alexander Ryzhikov said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia Same From

Recent Stories

Gas shortfall may worsen in coming days, reports

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate president of Burkina Faso ..

36 minutes ago

Fifteen Taliban Militants Killed in Afghan Army's ..

38 minutes ago

“Pakistani players must be punished,” prominen ..

44 minutes ago

Russia to Complete State Tests of Unique Amphibiou ..

39 minutes ago

Sporadic Shootings Leave One Dead, Four Injured in ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.