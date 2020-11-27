MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Vector research center, can be stored in a regular fridge for up to two years and still remain efficient, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department said on Friday.

"Vector's vaccine is stored easily and safely at temperatures ranging from +2 to +8 degrees [Fahrenheit] and transported at the same temperatures ... The vaccine retains its immunogenic characteristics for up to two years ... A regular non-specialized fridge is enough, the vaccine can be stored there for up to two years," Alexander Ryzhikov said at a press conference.