Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine Can Be Used as Booster Short With No Limitations - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 can be used for revaccination as many times as necessary, consumer health protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Monday, citing the Vector research center that developed the vaccine.

"The composition of the EpiVacCorona vaccine enables its use for revaccination, without any limitation on the number of times. Revaccination is safe and is aimed at boosting COVID-19 immunity to an optimal level and further support it to ensure constant protection," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

Earlier in June, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that it would be necessary to get a booster shot six months after vaccination in the period of epidemiological crisis and once a year in a regular situation.

