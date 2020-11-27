MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus, developed by Russia's Vector research center, creates immunity one month after the inoculation, Alexander Ryzhikov, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department, said on Friday.

"Immunity is formed a month after the first vaccination ... Thus, quarantine is not needed, but protection from external infection is necessary - wearing a mask after the first and second vaccinations is highly desirable and necessary in order not to become infected at this time. The body is not yet protected at this time," Ryzhikov said at a press conference.