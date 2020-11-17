UrduPoint.com
Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine Is In Phase III Post-Registration Trials - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:08 PM

The EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russian research center Vector, is now in Phase III post-registration clinical trials, the head of the federal public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russian research center Vector, is now in Phase III post-registration clinical trials, the head of the Federal public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"The peptide antigen-based EpiVacCorona vaccine was [registered] on October 13, and Phase III post-registration trials are currently ongoing," Anna Popova said at an online forum on new scientific data on COVID-19.

