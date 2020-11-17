The EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russian research center Vector, is now in Phase III post-registration clinical trials, the head of the federal public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday

"The peptide antigen-based EpiVacCorona vaccine was [registered] on October 13, and Phase III post-registration trials are currently ongoing," Anna Popova said at an online forum on new scientific data on COVID-19.