MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russia's coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona, developed the Vector research center, is absolutely safe both for elderly people and those suffering from allergies, Vector Director Rinat Maksyutov said on Wednesday.

"The vaccine is absolutely safe both for healthy volunteers, people suffering from chronic conditions and allergies, and elderly people. We are even looking into the possibility to conduct clinical trials on children, aged from 14-17, the composition of the vaccine will not be changed," Maksyutov said at the Valdai Discussion Club forum.