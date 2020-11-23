The EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Russia's Vector research center can be easily stored and transported at normal refrigerated conditions, the federal public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Russia's Vector research center can be easily stored and transported at normal refrigerated conditions, the Federal public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Monday.

On Wednesday, pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine against the coronavirus was 95 percent effective, but needed to be stored at temperatures of about 70 degrees below zero Celcius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit), which may limit the scope of its distribution.

"The EpiVacCorona vaccine is distinguished by simple storage and transportation conditions at temperatures from two to eight degrees Celsius [35.6 to 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit]," Rospotrebnadzor said.

The vaccine has proved to be fairly stable with a normal temperature range for storage and transportation, according to Rospotrebnadzor.

In the meantime, the preliminary results of phase 3 clinical trials of the United Kingdom's AstraZeneca vaccine, developed together with scientists from Oxford University, also showed that the drug could be stored and transported at normal refrigerated conditions for up to six months, which would make it significantly more accessible for the population.

On October 13, the peptide-based EpiVacCorona became Russia's second registered vaccine against COVID-19. Vector research center plans to issue 50,000 doses of its vaccine by the end of the year. The vaccine is now in phase 3 of clinical trials.