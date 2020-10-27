Volunteers with chronic health conditions will take part in the post-registration clinical trials of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against coronavirus, developed by Russia's research center Vector, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Volunteers with chronic health conditions will take part in the post-registration clinical trials of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against coronavirus, developed by Russia's research center Vector, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in mid-October that EpiVacCorona became Russia's second registered vaccine against COVID-19, after the registration of Gamaleya research institute's Sputnik V in August. Vector chief said last week that the post-registration clinical trials could start in November.

"There are plans to conduct several independent post-registration trials: on volunteers aged above 18, both healthy and those suffering from chronic diseases; on a limited group of 3,000 people; on an expanded group of 40,000 people; on 150 people aged above 60; and on minors aged from 14-17," Rospotrebnadzor said.

The volunteers will be selected after the research center is authorized to conduct the post-registration clinical trials, the watchdog specified.