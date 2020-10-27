UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine To Be Tested On Volunteers With Chronic Conditions- Watchdog

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:03 PM

Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine to Be Tested on Volunteers With Chronic Conditions- Watchdog

Volunteers with chronic health conditions will take part in the post-registration clinical trials of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against coronavirus, developed by Russia's research center Vector, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Volunteers with chronic health conditions will take part in the post-registration clinical trials of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against coronavirus, developed by Russia's research center Vector, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in mid-October that EpiVacCorona became Russia's second registered vaccine against COVID-19, after the registration of Gamaleya research institute's Sputnik V in August. Vector chief said last week that the post-registration clinical trials could start in November.

"There are plans to conduct several independent post-registration trials: on volunteers aged above 18, both healthy and those suffering from chronic diseases; on a limited group of 3,000 people; on an expanded group of 40,000 people; on 150 people aged above 60; and on minors aged from 14-17," Rospotrebnadzor said.

The volunteers will be selected after the research center is authorized to conduct the post-registration clinical trials, the watchdog specified.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin August November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Sudan ..

5 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast on 27 oct 2020

2 minutes ago

Modi's expansionist policies leading region to ins ..

2 minutes ago

UN, African nations urge Guinea to end blockade of ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow-Seoul Relations Continue to Be Priority of ..

2 minutes ago

Dozens Detained Across Italy After Violent Protest ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.