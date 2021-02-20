MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine gives protection against coronavirus for one year, Rinat Maksyutov, the head of vaccine developer Vector Research Center, said on Saturday.

"We expect that the immunity after immunization with the EpiVacCorona vaccine will last for 12 months. We plan to track this by studying post-vaccination immunity at certain intervals.

First of all, in the framework of clinical trials, in particular in the framework of clinical trials of the first and second phases, where 100 volunteers participated," Maksyutov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, Russia registered its third vaccine against COVID-19 CoviVac, developed by the Chumakov research center, which also gives 1-year immunity, the experts said. At the same time, Russia's first COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V gives protection for up to two years, according to its developer.