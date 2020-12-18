UrduPoint.com
Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine To Remain Effective Despite Coronavirus Mutations - Watchdog

Fri 18th December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Developers of Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 took cognizance of the possible mutations of the virus, this is why the vaccine will not be outdated, Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Friday.

"According to the available data and studies results, the new coronavirus accumulates mutations quite slowly, most of the genomes that we are aware of have only few isolated differences," the watchdog said in a statement.

Conservative elements of the genome were used to develop the EpiVacCorona vaccine, therefore it will retain efficacy even in case of natural mutations, Rospotrebnadzor specified.

Most of the volunteers receiving EpiVacCorona form both antibodies and cellular immunity, according to the watchdog.

"Already 5-6 weeks after vaccination, most of the volunteers who were inoculated with the EpiVacCorona vaccine form apparent specific T-cell immune response, and antibodies are produced even earlier," the statement read on.

