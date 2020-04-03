BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russia's permanent representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, has told Sputnik that he does not see the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic as "the beginning of an end" for the bloc, pointing to the EU's ability to cope with challenges.

"One should not fall for theories saying that this is the beginning of an end for the EU. Personally, I do not think so. I believe the EU has the potential to counter external challenges. We have seen this before," Chizhov said.

The EU has overcome the 2008-2009 financial crisis, the migration crisis and all the difficulties around Brexit, Chizhov recalled.

Each time there were people thinking this would mean a collapse for the bloc ” and each time the EU survived, he added.

"It is hard to make detailed forecasts on what the EU will look like when it overcomes the crisis. But it will overcome this," Chizhov reaffirmed.

He also said that the start of negotiations on Albania and North Macedonia's accession to the EU was a "strong political signal" to the whole world that the EU is "alive and still attractive."