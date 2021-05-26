Russia's permanent representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, expressed the belief on Wednesday that the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, would not result in any miracle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russia's permanent representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, expressed the belief on Wednesday that the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, would not result in any miracle.

The presidents plan to hold face-to-face talks in Geneva on June 16.

"Of course, it is eagerly awaited [in Europe]: some wait for it with apprehension, others with hope. But we should hardly [expect] any miracles. However, if the [summit] brings some positive results, this can serve as a certain stabilizing impulse in the relations between Russia and Europe," Chizhov said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.