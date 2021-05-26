UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's EU Envoy Not Expecting Putin-Biden Talks To Result In Any Miracle

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:32 PM

Russia's EU Envoy Not Expecting Putin-Biden Talks to Result in Any Miracle

Russia's permanent representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, expressed the belief on Wednesday that the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, would not result in any miracle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russia's permanent representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, expressed the belief on Wednesday that the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, would not result in any miracle.

The presidents plan to hold face-to-face talks in Geneva on June 16.

"Of course, it is eagerly awaited [in Europe]: some wait for it with apprehension, others with hope. But we should hardly [expect] any miracles. However, if the [summit] brings some positive results, this can serve as a certain stabilizing impulse in the relations between Russia and Europe," Chizhov said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union Vladimir Putin Geneva June

Recent Stories

Greece approves Dior shoot at key ancient sites

6 minutes ago

Explosion Rocks Syria's Daraa on Day of Presidenti ..

6 minutes ago

2021 Davis Cup schedule revealed

6 minutes ago

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.5 million seek sh ..

14 minutes ago

Reko Diq Case: Aviation minister praises Pakistan' ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Records 8,373 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.