BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell's recent negotiations in Moscow were difficult, especially for the European side, but at the same time highly professional, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said.

Borrell paid a visit to Moscow from February 4-6. He met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and representatives of Russian civic organizations. During his visit, the EU diplomacy chief said that Brussels sought dialogue and cooperation with Moscow despite all differences. However, upon his return to the EU, Borrell expressed the belief that Russia was disengaging from Europe and considering the democratic system as an "existential threat." Borrell also noted that the EU could expand the sanctions on Russia over alleged human rights violations.

"Even though Borrell, who apparently rephrased his statements en route from Moscow to Brussels, says that our relations have 'hit the bottom', I think this is a big exaggeration. The talks in Moscow were difficult, first of all for our partners. On the other hand, the talks were frank, and I think all the participants would agree it was highly professional," Chizhov told reporters.

Russia and the EU have similar approaches to some of the topics that were discussed in Moscow, the diplomat recalled.

"However, we also discussed the things that currently divide us. It brings into sharp focus the importance of continuing dialogue ” by the way, the EU understands it is necessary," Chizhov continued.