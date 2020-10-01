BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The European Union certainly does not want the current political crisis, which emerged in Belarus after the presidential election, to result in closer ties between Minsk and Moscow, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told Sputnik in an interview.

"The last thing the EU wants is this crisis to result in further rapprochement between Belarus and Russia," Chizhov said.

The EU does not sever its diplomatic ties with Belarus despite claiming the results of the presidential vote are falsified, the Russian diplomat noted.