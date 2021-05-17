UrduPoint.com
Russia's Eurovision Contestant Says Unperturbed By Haters

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:16 PM

Manizha Sangin, who will represent Russia in the annual Eurovision Song Contest, told Sputnik that she does not care about haters and will perform on stage for those who believe in her

ROTTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Manizha Sangin, who will represent Russia in the annual Eurovision Song Contest, told Sputnik that she does not care about haters and will perform on stage for those who believe in her.

"I definitely do not go on stage for haters. I go on stage with big respect and love for those who support me and believe in me, those in whom I believe.

Trust me: these three minutes on stage seem like a second. Each second is individual and unique. So, before performing I always say thanks for what I have, even for this hate," she said.

Manizha is a Russian singer, born in Tajikistan. She gained popularity after publishing music video clips on social networks. Her song "Russian Woman," which raises the questions of gender stereotypes and difficulties a woman faces in the modern society, is criticized in Russia for espousing "anti-Russian" values.

