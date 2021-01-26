(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russia's former deputy prime minister Sergey Prikhodko, who also used to serve as the head of the Russian government's executive office, died at the age of 64, Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing two sources close to Prikhodko's family.

According to the newspaper, the diplomat died after a long illness. The exact reason of the death was not disclosed.

The Russian cabinet confirmed Prikhodko's death to Sputnik.