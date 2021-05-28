UrduPoint.com
Russia's Ex-Police Officers Planting Drugs In Golunov Sentenced To 5-12 Years In Jail

Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Russia's Ex-Police Officers Planting Drugs in Golunov Sentenced to 5-12 Years in Jail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Moscow City Court sentenced five ex-police officers to prison terms ranging from five to 12 years for their role in the drug planting case involving Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Lt. Col. Igor Lyakhovets, ex-head of a district police office's department for combating drug trafficking, was sentenced to the most severe punishment: 12 years of imprisonment and deprivation of his rank.

In addition, each of the five police officers is obligated to pay 1 million rubles ($13,600) to Golunov in a civil suit.

The judge read out only the introductory and operative parts of judgment, as the case includes classified materials.

In June 2019, Golunov, known for covering corruption-related stories, was detained in Moscow while in possession of drugs that he said were planted on him by police. Charges against the reporter were later dropped amid a public backlash due to lack of evidence.

