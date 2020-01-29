UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Ex-Policemen To Face Charges For Faking Evidence In Golunov Case - Investigators

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:36 PM

Russia's Ex-Policemen to Face Charges for Faking Evidence in Golunov Case - Investigators

Russia's five former police officers who have been detained over their role in the case of journalist Ivan Golunov will face charges as they are accused of faking up the evidence of Golunov's guilt, the Russian Investigative Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Russia's five former police officers who have been detained over their role in the case of journalist Ivan Golunov will face charges as they are accused of faking up the evidence of Golunov's guilt, the Russian Investigative Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Wednesday.

She said earlier in the day that the police officers were interrogated over the case, in which the journalist, known for covering corruption-related stories, was detained in Moscow in June, after the police found drugs in his possession.

Golunov maintained that the drugs had been planted on him, and charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence.

"All of them were detained, investigation activities are being conducted, and the investigators will soon bring indictments. According to the investigators, the police officers planted narcotic substances into Golunov's backpack and into his flat, in order to institute criminal proceedings against him illegally," Petrenko told reporters.

She went on to say that the drugs had been purchased, stored and transported illegally.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Drugs June Criminals All

Recent Stories

Deadlock persists over Sindh IGP’s appointment

8 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan’s focal person loses Twitter accou ..

25 minutes ago

Syria army retakes key northwest town

12 minutes ago

CM's aide directs regular testing of drinking wate ..

12 minutes ago

Govt initiates process for upgrading Sindh Univers ..

12 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.