Russia's Ex-Prime Minister Congratulates New Cabinet

Wed 22nd January 2020 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) Russia's former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev thanked his colleagues for many years of professional work in a difficult environment, expressing hope that Russia's new cabinet will quickly resolve all the important issues.

The new Russian cabinet was appointed on Tuesday.

During President Vladimir Putin's meeting with the cabinet, Russia's new Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin pledged that the ministers would do their best to fulfill the ambitious goals they were facing.

"I congratulate the new Russian government on the start of work! I wish all members of the government an effective resolution of the most important issues that our country is facing. Once again I want to express my gratitude to the colleagues with whom we have worked over the past years - for professional work in very difficult conditions," Medvedev wrote on his Vkontakte social media page.

