Russia's Exclave Of Kaliningrad Calls For Reopening Of Land Border With Lithuania

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 12:50 AM

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The westernmost Russian region of Kaliningrad appealed to the Federal response center for COVID-19 on Thursday to reopen land borders with neighboring Lithuania so that Russian citizens can cross to the mainland regardless of purpose.

"The regional authorities sent an official initiative to the federal response center to amend the order No. 763-r. The amendments will make it possible to remove restrictions on travel of Russian citizens from the Kaliningrad region to Lithuania through land border crossings, including transits to other Russian regions, as well as to Belarus," a statement on the regional government's website read.

The official partner of the Lithuanian embassy in Russia, visa center VFS Global, said that starting March 31, Russian nationals will be able to enter the Baltic country with a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result. This means that travels to Lithuania will no longer be limited based on purpose of the visit, the Kaliningrad authorities added.

The initiative might also encourage residents of other Russian regions to travel to Kaliningrad through Lithuania amid restricted air traffic, the deputy prime minister of the Kaliningrad region, Ilya Barinov, said.

"Taking into account the specificity of the geographical location of the Kaliningrad region and the absence of air communication with neighboring countries, we assume that after opening the 'Lithuanian direction,' the issue of crossing land borders by car will become more acute in the near future not only among residents of the Kaliningrad region but also among Russian citizens visiting our region," Barinov said.

Since 2020, residents of the Kaliningrad region cannot cross the border with Lithuania, including for transit trips to Russia's mainland, and the restriction was imposed as part of anti-COVID-19 measures.

