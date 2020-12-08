UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Expanded Foreign Agents Bill Passes First Reading

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:49 PM

Russia's expanded foreign agents bill passes first reading

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday passed in its first reading controversial draft legislation including an expansion of who can be labelled a "foreign agent" amid an unrelenting clampdown on dissent

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Russian lawmakers on Tuesday passed in its first reading controversial draft legislation including an expansion of who can be labelled a "foreign agent" amid an unrelenting clampdown on dissent.

Lawmakers in Russia's lower house State Duma last month tabled legislation that would give authorities sweeping powers to designate individuals as foreign agents and further limit public gatherings and content posted online.

Critics say the bill is meant to further clamp down on dissent and pile more pressure on the opposition ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

A law was first passed in 2012 giving authorities the power to brand NGOs and media organisations as foreign agents, a term that has Soviet-era undertones.

If they receive money from abroad these groups must register with the justice ministry, label publications with the tag and submit detailed paperwork or face fines.

The law has widened in scope in the years since, most significantly last year when it was expanded to include individual journalists and bloggers.

Under the proposed new changes, any individual could be deemed a foreign agent if they receive any material or monetary support from abroad, or from organisations already deemed foreign agents.

The law would also ban those individuals from holding municipal government positions.

Experts say that the language of the legislation is so broad that support from overseas could mean simply attending an event organised by a group with foreign funding.

The bill must pass three readings by the Duma and an upper house Federation Council vote, as well as obtaining President Vladimir Putin's signature, to become law.

Related Topics

Russia Vote Vladimir Putin Reading Money Media Event From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ronaldo, Messi, Salah nominated for Globe Soccer A ..

35 minutes ago

Covid misinformation tough to stop on social media ..

57 seconds ago

Mexico to Start Mass Vaccination Against Coronavir ..

59 seconds ago

Swiss secure three million more Moderna vaccine do ..

1 minute ago

Saint Petersburg eyes virus lockdown amid record d ..

1 minute ago

Ethiopia government admits forces 'shot at' UN tea ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.