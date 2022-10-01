(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The decision to postpone the regular fall conscription in Russia from October 1 to November 1 was made due to overload of military enlistment centers caused by partial mobilization, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization amid the military operation in Ukraine. According to the president, only citizens in military reserve are subject to conscription, and they will undergo additional training.

"Now military enlistment centers are overloaded due to partial mobilization. The decision (to postpone the autumn conscription) was made so as not to aggravate the situation. It will allow to split the flows of those mobilized and regular conscripts," Peskov said.

In September, Rear Adm. Vladimir Tsimlyansky, the spokesman of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, said that the autumn conscription campaign would recruit 120,000 people.