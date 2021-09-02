(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russia's Far East can become a testing ground for climate projects, Minister for the Development of the Far East Alexey Chekunkov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We can become one of the world capitals of climate projects.

We are working in the ministry, formulating a package of proposals, and we think that in the coming months we will come up with an initiative, discuss the parameters of a free environmental zone called a 'Far Eastern ecoport'. The Far East can become a testing ground for climate projects... to create 'eco-cities,' Chekunkov said.

