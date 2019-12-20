UrduPoint.com
Russia's Far East May Promote Medical Tourism Programs For Asians - Development Fund

Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:11 PM

Russia's Far Eastern regions may propose establishing medical tourism programs in hopes that they will be in demand among Asian visitors, CEO of Russia's Far East Development Fund Alexei Chekunkov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russia's Far Eastern regions may propose establishing medical tourism programs in hopes that they will be in demand among Asian visitors, CEO of Russia's Far East Development Fund Alexei Chekunkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In the sphere of medical tourism, we have an interesting project on Sakhalin Island. There are people with progressive ideas working on the team of [Sakhalin Region] Governor Valery Limarenko, and they want to ensure that the Japanese come [to the region] for medical treatment. Not the other way around. It is quite possible, taking into account the [population] aging and hard commercialization of services abroad," the fund's CEO said, adding that medicine was no longer a social service, but rather a very expensive privilege everywhere else in the world.

According to Chekunkov, medical staff from Russia's Far Eastern regions may also travel to Korea and Japan to offer their services. The Sakhalin Island and Primorsky Territory are two potential areas of development in this field in Russia, the fund's chief specified.

The Far East Development Fund was established in November 2011 to facilitate the inflow of investments, develop projects in Russia's Far East and foster cooperation with foreign partners.

