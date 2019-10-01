UrduPoint.com
Russia's Far East Says Over 83,000 Chinese Tourists Visited With E-Visa Since Aug 2017

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 12:14 PM

Over 83,000 Chinese tourists and almost 22,000 Japanese tourists have visited the Russian Far East using electronic visas since August 2017, the administration of Russia's Primorsky Krai has said in a statement

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Over 83,000 Chinese tourists and almost 22,000 Japanese tourists have visited the Russian Far East using electronic visas since August 2017, the administration of Russia's Primorsky Krai has said in a statement.

Facilitated visa regime was introduced in the free port of Vladivostok in August 2017. Tourists from 19 countries, including China, Japan, North Korea, Mexico, Iran and India, were allowed to arrive in Russia's Far East through airports and sea and railroad crossing points after obtaining a visa online.

"Since the introduction of this regime, over 83,000 citizens of the People's Republic of China have visited the Far East.

The Japanese come second, with almost 22,000 people who have arrived using the facilitated regime. Singaporeans take the third place with 239 citizens. Representatives of India are slightly falling behind with 221 tourists," the administration said, citing data provided by the regional tourism department.

The 100,000th holder of an electronic visa who had passed through the Vladivostok Airport in August was honored with a special reception. The passenger was a Japanese female.

