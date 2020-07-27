KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Large-scale drills involving over 4,000 troops started in two regions of Russia's Far East on Monday, the Eastern Military District said.

"Two motorized rifle formations of the Eastern Military District were called into a test alert as part of major bilateral exercise that started in the Amur region and the Jewish Autonomous Region.

More than 4,000 military personnel are involved in the exercise," the military said.

The service people have moved to the ranges where the maneuvers will take place. The two large military formations will face off each other in a single tactical situation. The exercise will last for over a week.

About 800 pieces of equipment are involved in the drills, including advanced T-80BV tanks, Msta-S and Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, as well as upgraded Grad multiple rocket launchers. Drones will be also used at all stages of the exercise.