Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region Says First Case Of African Swine Fever Detected

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:40 PM

Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region Says First Case of African Swine Fever Detected

The first case of African swine fever (ASF) has been detected in Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk Krai, not far from the border with China, where ASF has been recently ravaging farms, the head of the local veterinary department said on Friday

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The first case of African swine fever (ASF) has been detected in Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk Krai, not far from the border with China, where ASF has been recently ravaging farms, the head of the local veterinary department said on Friday.

"A wild hog, shot by hunting experts, was tested positive for ASF virus. This happened in a forest, near the settlement of Pokrovka.

Two more dead animal bodies were found there, also diagnosed with the disease," Nikolay Postoyev said, as quoted in a statement of the local government.

He added that the boarder guards and the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision had been briefed on the situation, the area had been disinfected, and commercial farms had been warned of the need to limit pigs' contacts.

The ASF is not dangerous for humans but has high mortality rates for pigs.

