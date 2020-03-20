Russia's Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) said Friday it had developed an improved test system for diagnosing coronavirus infection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Russia's Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) said Friday it had developed an improved test system for diagnosing coronavirus infection.

"The Federal Scientific and Clinical Center for Physical and Chemical Medicine of the FMBA has developed an improved test system for PCR diagnostics of coronavirus with shortened sample preparation," the agency's press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the system will reduce the diagnosis time to less than 90 minutes, while ensuring high efficiency of the tests.

The test system is expected to be sent for state registration next week, the press service cited FMBA chief Veronika Skvortsova a saying.