MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it had prevented a terror attack in the Moscow region, detaining a Central Asian national who acted on instruction of international terrorists.

"A terror attack was prevented in the Moscow region. A person from the Central Asian region, born in 1999, was detained," the FSB said in a press release, adding that the detainee planned to detonate an improvised bomb in a governmental office on instruction of international terrorists.

According to the FSB, the young man planned to go to the middle East and side with terrorists after conducting the attack.

Components of an improvised bomb were found in his cache, with the FSB also discovering his manuals on creating explosives, and a video featuring his oath of allegiance to terrorists.

The FSB added that investigation continues. No information on when and where the attack could take place was revealed so far.