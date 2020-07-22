UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Federal Security Service Prevents Terror Attack In Kabardino-Balkarian Republic

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 07:58 PM

Russia's Federal Security Service Prevents Terror Attack in Kabardino-Balkarian Republic

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented a planned Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) attack that was intended to target law enforcement officers in the southern republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, according to a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented a planned Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) attack that was intended to target law enforcement officers in the southern republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, according to a statement on Wednesday.

"Russia's FSB, in conjunction with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, prevented a planned terrorist act against law enforcement officers in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, which was being planned by members of the international Islamic State terrorist organization, which is banned in Russia," the statement read.

During a raid in the city of Nalchik, operatives found a ready-to-use improvised explosive device, as well as equipment used to produce explosives, and communication devices that contained messages with known Islamic State militants, providing details of the planned attack.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Russia

Recent Stories

Sahab Smart Solutions appointed technology partner ..

44 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Speaker of Libyan House ..

51 seconds ago

Sharjah FDI Office highlights how emirate is respo ..

16 minutes ago

FTA continues to accomplish achievements, reflecti ..

16 minutes ago

FNC, National Assembly of Belarus discuss parliame ..

46 minutes ago

Khalifa University launches Summer Challenge 2020

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.