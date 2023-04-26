UrduPoint.com

Russia's Federation Council Approves Law On Life Sentence For Treason

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Russia's Federation Council Approves Law on Life Sentence for Treason

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russia's Federation Council, the upper house of the parliament, approved during a session on Wednesday a draft law suggesting a life sentence for treason.

"Article 57 on life imprisonment of the Russian criminal code ... is supplemented with a new ground ” the commission of especially serious crimes against the foundations ...

of the constitutional order and security of the state ” in the event of which a life sentence can be imposed," the house said in a statement.

The draft also expands the list of crimes for which confiscation of property is provided for to add facilitating sabotage activities, training in order to carry out sabotage activities and organizing a sabotage community and participating.

The upper house also approved amendments to the document introducing up to five years of prison for facilitating decisions of international organizations, in which Russia does not participate.

