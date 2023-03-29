UrduPoint.com

Russia's Federation Council To Consider Facts Of Religious Right Violation In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Russia's Federation Council to Consider Facts of Religious Right Violation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia's Federation Council will consider the facts of violation of the rights of believers in Ukraine, the issue is included in the agenda of the meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Tension between Kiev and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) escalated after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. On March 10, 2023, UOC monks were ordered to leave the monastery of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, jurisdiction over which was divided between a Ukrainian cultural organization and the UOC, by March 29 for violating the terms of an agreement on the use of state property.

Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said the monks could stay in the Lavra if they joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, termed the decision by Ukrainian officials to expel the UOC monks repressive.

The OCU was established in 2018 as an autocephalous Eastern Orthodox church whose canonical territory is Ukraine. The Russian Orthodox Church considers the OCU to be non-canonical.

