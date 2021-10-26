UrduPoint.com

Russia's FESCO Transport Giant To Supply Indian Antarctic Stations For 5 More Years

Tue 26th October 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Russia's largest transport operator, FESCO Transportation Group, announced on Tuesday that it has concluded a deal to continue to supply Indian Antarctic research stations for another five years.

"FESCO Transportation Group (FESCO) and the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences of India have signed a contract on supply of Indian Antarctic research stations for five years," the company said in a statement.

The two agreed that FESCO icebreaker and transport vessel Vasiliy Golovnin will deliver general cargo, food, fuel, as well as polar explorers from NCPOR to Indian  Bharati and Maitri stations until 2026.

"Vasiliy Golovnin under command of captain Iksan Yusupov will depart from port Cape Town (Republic of South Africa) in December 2021," the statement added.

FESCO had already organized expeditions to Indian stations in Antarctica. In 2019-2021, Vasiliy Golovnin conducted three expeditions to  Maitri and Bharati stations, delivering more than 3,000 tonnes of cargo, 150 people and removed more than 400 tonnes of waste and decommissioned equipment.

