Russia's Fifth-Generation Su-57 Fighter Jet Testing Unpiloted Mode - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet is working on the use of an unpiloted mode during tests, a source in the defense industry told Sputnik.

"The T-50 flying laboratory is testing an unpiloted mode.

A pilot is in the cockpit during a flight but is just controlling the operation of all systems," the source said.

The Sukhoi Su-57 (formerly known as PAK FA, or T-50) is a cutting-edge fighter jet that performs the functions of a strike aircraft and a fighter, and is capable of destroying all types of air, ground and naval surface targets.

The Russian Defense Ministry placed an order for 76 Su-57 jets during the Army-2019 International Military and Technical Forum.

