Russia's First Constructivism Center Opens New Exhibition In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Russia's first center dedicated to constructivist art studies, the Zotov Center in Moscow, has opened a new exhibition exploring the formation of a new visual language in the early years of the USSR

The exhibition entitled "Logos: The Voice of Constructivism" deals with the influence constructivist art had on the visual language of the USSR in the 1920s. The display includes over 350 exhibits from more than 30 museums, foundations and private collections and features the works of Aleksandr Rodchenko, Vladimir Mayakovsky, El Lissitzky, Gustav Klutsis, the Stenberg brothers and many other artists, according to the center's statement.

The Zotov Center was opened in November 2022 in Moscow in the restored building of Bakery No.5, which has the status of a cultural heritage landmark of regional significance. The center is focused on constructivist art, which emerged in the early 20th century in Russia, with simple decorative elements celebrating the new urban space marked by industrialization as its distinctive feature. The influence of constructivism stretched across various forms of art, defining trends in architecture, urban construction and photography.

